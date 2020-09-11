Hicksville Resident Honored As Woman Of Distinction

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the town board held a special ‘Women of Distinction’ ceremony to recognize exceptional women who have significant contributions to our community. This year’s ‘Women of Distinction’ honorees included Dr. Gina Najaj of Hicksville.

“These extraordinary individuals all have something special about them that deserves recognition,” Saladino said. “While they all have different outstanding qualities that make our Women of Distinction Committee members select them as honorees, they all have one thing in common—these women all do what they do without the expectation of any recognition.”

“Our committee had a particularly difficult task of narrowing down the nominees this year,” Councilwoman Laura Maier added . “Gina should take pride in her great achievements as she is a true role model in our community.”

Bajaj is a practicing optometrist, one who has spent multiple hours volunteering in her quest to become a medical professional—all of which helped to benefit those in need. She has performed vision screenings in shelters, spent time coordinating fundraisers and charity walks, spent time with elderly patients at nursing homes—all while completing her doctorate in one of the top optometry colleges in the nation.