Sasquatch Research

For his new book Devolution, author Max Brooks did a deep dive into a number of books that would be able to give him a handle on credibly writing about the controversial subject that is Bigfoot.

The Beast In the Garden: The True Story of a Predator’s Deadly Return to Suburban America —David Baron (2005)

“That’s the big one. That’s the true story about the mountain lions that came out of the mountains down to Boulder, CO, and were unwittingly retrained by humans to become man-eaters. The humans didn’t understand mountain lions and thought it was exciting. They helped the mountain lions get over their fear of humans. Before you know it, somebody died. That was one of the central themes of my book.”

The Hunting Apes: Meat Eating and the Origins of Human Behavior —Craig B. Stanford (2001)

“It’s about how chimps hunt monkeys. How they organize and how they will hunt the monkeys themselves and also shows that chimps don’t always hunt because they’re hungry. They hunt because they like the taste and use it for currency. Whoever has the most meat is considered higher up.”