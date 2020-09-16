For many folks, the end of the summer is a time of new beginnings. A brand-new school year starts, the advent of the change of seasons begins and the countdown to the holiday season commences. Many folks, including me, are grateful for the summer, but look forward to the cool, crisp air and leaves that reflect the warm color palette that Mother Nature offers. Harvest time begins as farms out East offer pick-your-own stands of tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and early varieties of apples.

Summertime, even as it dwindles, continues to be a time for feeling laid back and relaxed. Even though many of us work from home, there’s something about sunshine and warm weather that just makes people “feel good”. I had this conversation with my dentist earlier this week while he completed my root canal.

My dentist falls into the category of folks who feel great sadness as the summer begins to fade. As he mentioned, “Sunshine and summertime just make people happy.” He’s correct, for there are quite a few folks who suffer from SAD, or Seasonal Affective Disorder. When the days grow shorter and we begin to wake in darkness (and travel home from work in that same darkness), people begin to feel depressed. This depression can linger for months or years, so if you’re one of the folks who suffers with SAD, please don’t brush it off. There are treatments that can help, including psychotherapy, light therapy and medications to help you deal with that “zapped energy” feeling. For the record, more women suffer from the syndrome than men and it frequently occurs between the ages of 18 to 35, though any age category can be affected. When serotonin and melatonin levels become depleted, especially in the presence of a change in one’s circadian cycles, this makes a person more vulnerable to the disorder than others. While most sufferers feel the symptoms as summer fades and autumn begins, there are those who also suffer with the disorder as spring and summer begin. It’s treatable, so don’t let it linger.

I find myself most productive when the seasons change. I thrive off autumn, especially as it relates to school. Every September, as I dropped off my daughter, I thought about the things I could get done on my days off. Cleaning out the attic, closets and basement are chores that I leave for the cooler weather, especially because the basement feels more humid in summer and the attic is unbearable, even with the fan. I love a brisk night, when Hubby and I sit in the backyard around our small fire pit and crowd around the bright orange flames for a bit of warmth. The air feels cleaner somehow, especially when the humidity falls with the decaying leaves.

This year, we enter autumn and the new school year with a bit of trepidation. Teachers, students and staff alike are concerned about illness and keeping safe. My cousin, who is a nurse midwife, offered an anonymous poem for those who are struggling with returning to classrooms:

“Dear Teachers,

We were terrified. We were not ready. We didn’t know what was to come. We didn’t want to change our ways. We couldn’t imagine what each day would look like. We were stressed, exhausted, overwhelmed and anxious.

But fast forward 5 months.

We are okay. We have adapted. We are stronger together. We are essential. We feel our worth. We make a difference and others know it. We are proud to go to work.

I know many of you return to work tomorrow or this month and it is scary, but I promise it will be okay. Be flexible, be strong, be creative and be proud. You are so needed and remember that now more than ever – these kids need your love and support.

We’ve got this (teachers, nurses, students and staff) and this too shall pass!

Just thought you could use a little encouragement from some people who have felt what you feel.

Love,

Your Nurse Friends”

I hope this helps many of you. We’re stronger together. Let’s get out there and show the world what Hicksville residents, Long Island residents and New Yorkers are known for – their compassion, their willingness to help in a crisis and their ability to stay strong. We got this. Hang in there, and I wish you all a wonderful, safe school year and a fabulous Fall.

Patty Servidio is an Anton Media Group columnist.