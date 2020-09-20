Grand Larceny Arrest In Hicksville

The Eighth Squad reports the arrest of a Bronx man for grand larceny (attempt) that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 5:55 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, an 87-year-old female victim was contacted by phone by an unknown person and was told that her son had been arrested and she needed to come up with $6,350 to bail him out. The victim contacted police who responded to her residence on Croyden Ave. When 28-year-old Jose Rosario came to collect the money from the victim, he was placed into custody by detectives without incident.

Rosario is charged with third-degree attempted. He was arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 2, in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone that feels they may have been the victim of a similar crime contact their local police department.