Opening Day For Hicksville Public Schools

Crinkly eyes were everywhere. There was just no mistaking the broadly smiling faces that crinkled the corner of their eyes and lit up children’s faces, even beneath their facemasks on the Opening Day of school. On Sept. 14, Hicksville Public Schools (HPS) welcomed kindergarten to grade 12 students whose parents chose in-person instruction, as well as kindergarten to grade 12 students whose parents chose remote learning for their children.

Superintendent of Schools Marianne Litzman welcomed Hicksville High School students as they arrived on the first day.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Like the weather for last year’s Opening Day, the temperatures were warm and the sun shone between high clouds.

On opening day at Hicksville Middle School, Assistant Principal Todd Wallace completed a temperature check at one of the school’s entrances. Note the extra
facemasks Wallace had on his wrist in case students forgot or lost their own.(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

“It was wonderful to see our students again,” said Superintendent of Schools Marianne Litzman, as she welcomed students in front of Hicksville High School. “We are ready.”
Weather aside, hardly anything has stayed the same since last year’s Opening Day.

 

 

 

 

 

At Burns Avenue Elementary, Principal Dr. John Comer handed out health forms to parents as they waited to check in their children on Opening Day
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

The pandemic has required a sea change not experienced in our lifetimes. As with everyone’s daily lives, school life will be different this year. In order to keep the community safe, and to comply with Centers for Disease Control, New York State Department of Health, Nassau County Department of Health and New York State Education Department guidelines, all students and staff are wearing masks and practicing social distancing, including in classrooms where desks are set six feet apart.

 

 

 

On opening day at Dutch Lane, these parents found familiar, friendly faces as they checked in their son for the new school year
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Posters and hallway markers serve as personal space reminders. Temperature checks are conducted at school doors to ensure students are well before entering the building. Water bottle refilling stations have replaced shared water fountains, and hand@sanitizing stations have been installed in all classrooms, Nurses’ offices, and in school lobbies.

 

Fork Lane’s new Principal, Susan Guiliano (center), introduced herself to students on opening day.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

The reopening of HPS required a tremendous, coordinated effort to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. The board of education, parents, staff and administrators have worked throughout the summer to solve a myriad of issues, large and small, while implementing robust new ways of teaching and learning. And keeping stakeholders informed was critically important during the entire process. Administrators even manned the phones the weekend before Opening Day, answering hundreds of call center questions from parents.

 

At Old Country Road Elementary, first graders got right to work on opening day.(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

As we settle into the “new normal,” the HSD thanks its students, parents and staff for their understanding, patience and flexibility in the days ahead. Most importantly, each and every student, whether learning in-school or learning remotely at home, is wished a successful and happy new school year.

 

 

Assistant Superintendent Anthony Lubrano spent time visiting the schools on opening day. Here, he assisted with temperature checks.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

 

 

 

 

 

On opening day at East Street, Mary Shurley helped this kindergartner use the classroom’s hand sanitizer.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At Woodland, students listened to a story while they colored artwork for their desks.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celebrating his first day attending remotely for the 2020-21 school year was this fifth grader. (Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District

Hicksville News Staff
Hicksville News has served the community of Hicksville since 1986, acting as a trusted source for local news and community events.

