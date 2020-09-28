Two Hicksville Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Two students from Hicksville High School, Benjamin Choi and Navpreet Singh, were recently announced as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

The program gives academically talented high school seniors scholarship opportunities.

Semifinalists represent less than one percent of all U.S. high school seniors. Students qualify based on how well they score on the Preliminary SAT or PSAT. Approximately 16,000 students are chosen out of the 50,000 highest scorers. From that pool, 15,000 students are expected to advance to the finalist level, at which scholarship winners will be selected. Finalists will be announced in February 2021.

The district congratulates Choi and Singh and wishes them luck in the rest of the competition.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District