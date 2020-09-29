Hicksville Middle School Students Bake And Share

Victor Lam and Laura Amundsen’s Food for Thought and Home & Careers/Family & Consumer Science classes distributed baking ingredients for students on hybrid and remote learning at Hicksville Middle School (HMS).



Through the King Arthur Baking Company’s #BakeForGood program for grades 4 to 12, Lam secured the ingredients for a second straight year to extend the learning outside of the classroom into the homes, providing equal educational opportunity for all. HMS students will not only learn the science of baking bread, but also complete service learning. Under normal circumstances, the students would donate their bread to a hunger relief organization, however this year they will share their bread with a neighbor, friend or family member as an act of kindness. Lam and Amundsen are thankful that King Arthur Baking Company chose Hicksville Middle School to participate in their #BakeForGood program. Visit www.kingarthurbaking.com/about/bakeforgood for more information.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District