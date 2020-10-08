Hicksville Public Schools Announce Intramurals Program

While Section VIII sports have been temporarily delayed due to COVID, Hicksville School District has announced at the Sept. 30 board of education meeting that an Afterschool Athletic Intramural program for grades 9 to 12 will begin in mid-October.



Intramurals will run from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. outdoors on the fields at the high school. All CDC and department of health guidelines with regards to masks and social distancing will be followed. Programs may be canceled due to inclement weather. The program will be led by members of the Hicksville High School Varsity coaching staff and will take place on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Please note: There will be no transportation provided to and/or from the high school for the Afterschool Intramural Program.

This is an open opportunity for all high school students regardless if they participate in any sport. Students who are learning remotely are also welcome. They can participate in any session they wish regardless of the sport offered on a specific day, as all sessions will include some form of cardio-vascular training, strength training, individual skill training as well as offensive and defensive strategies specific to the sport. There will be limited supplies available (soccer balls, volleyballs ), therefore students should make every attempt to bring their own should they have it. Parents will receive a robocall several days prior to the initiation of the program explaining where on the website they can find the document outlining the program. We hope all students will participate in this wonderful opportunity.

