Dutch Lane Elementary Gets Creative With Music Classes

While school looks different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers are still finding ways to engage their students and have fun. At Dutch Lane Elementary School in the Hicksville School District, classes are getting visits from the “Music Mobile.”

Music teacher Danielle Donnelly created the Music Mobile, filled with instruments, in order to bring music lessons into each Dutch Lane classroom. This way, students don’t have to leave their classroom for specials, reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Principal Janine Rossi says the Dutch Lane students enjoy their visits from Ms. Donnelly and are happy they can still participate in music class, despite the classroom changes.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District