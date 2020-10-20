Hicksville Water District to Host Virtual Community Meetings

Meetings serve to update community on upcoming 1,4-dioxane treatment upgrades

The Hicksville Water District is hosting a series of virtual community meetings to help bring residents up to speed on the progress made to treat the local water supply for 1,4-dioxane. Two digital meeting opportunities have been scheduled–Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.–where residents will get a detailed presentation about the significant infrastructure improvements already made, as well as what can be expected for the coming months. Rather than the traditional in-person meeting, having the meetings held remotely will allow all residents to participate while also remaining safe.

“We hope everyone in the Hicksville community can tune into one of these two presentations so they can learn more about the significant strides we have made over the last year to treat for 1,4-dioxane,” said William Schuckmann, chairman of the Hicksville Water District. “Given the importance of high-quality water, we are excited for this opportunity to connect with the residents we serve and provide them with valuable information as well as answer their questions.”

Aside from updates on the infrastructure upgrades, the district will also discuss the compliance timeline for meeting the state’s new emerging contaminant regulations, what future infrastructure improvements are still needed as well as a detailed report on how customer rates will be impacted by the amount of capital required to construct these now required treatment systems. To ensure everyone with questions leaves with answers, the district’s commissioners, superintendent and engineers will be present. In addition, representatives from the Nassau County Health Department will also be available to answer any health or risk-related questions.

Residents wishing to participate in one or both of the virtual meetings are required to pre-register. Visit https://hicksvillewater.org/virtual-community-meetings/ to register to attend the meeting.