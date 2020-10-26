Unveiling Hicksville’s Future

Hot on the heels of a study the Long Island Regional Planning Council (LIPRC) commissioned to analyze the renaissance the Incorporated Village of Farmingdale has experienced over the past decade comes a plan developed by the Nassau County Department of Public Works (NCDPW) focusing on the downtown transit strategies for Hicksville’s revitalization. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran presented the Downtown Hicksville Complete Streets Project, Composed of eight recommended projects, the plan aims to improve the accessibility and safety for all modes of transportation, including motorists, pedestrians, transit riders and cyclists. The report was created with input from the Town of Oyster Bay, New York State, the LIRR and NICE bus to ensure each recommended project complements and supports ongoing revitalization efforts.

The planning phase of the project included a traffic impact study, design concepts for Complete Streets improvements for the project area and outreach and engagement of residents and other stakeholders in Hicksville, the Town of Oyster Bay and Nassau County. For Curran and the project’s partners, the idea is for these projects to serve as a critical link amongst all on-going efforts, helping to make Downtown Hicksville a better connected and more economically resilient area for people to live, work and play.

“Championing the development of vibrant, walkable downtown destinations near transit to attract new residents and businesses has been a priority of my Administration since day one, and I am very proud of the progress we’ve made on this front,” Curran said. “With Hicksville being the largest and one of the most centrally located transportation hubs on Long Island, we cannot drag our feet on realizing the enormous potential for this area. With all parties at the table, I am confident we can continue to collaborate on our shared vision of a revitalized, sought after business district, as we look to fast track our economic recovery.”

The report is the culmination of months of collaborative work with Hicksville residents, business owners, elected officials and community partners and incorporates feedback from two public meetings with approximately 100 attendees as well as a walking tour and online interactive feedback tool. The recommendations are also based off the county’s comprehensive analysis of the area’s existing conditions. This included the assessment of current land use patterns, collecting traffic/pedestrian counts and conducting a traffic analysis of the project area, while accounting for proposed municipal zoning amendments and planning efforts.

Report Recommendations

Broadway Downtown Streetscaping

In order to help the Broadway corridor from East John Street to Old Country Road function as a walkable downtown retail district and to encourage development and retail interest, streetscape improvements are recommended. Upgrading and making sidewalks and crosswalks accessible would promote pedestrian access from on-street parking as well as centralized parking areas that already exist.

Bike Routes And Facilities

Downtown Hicksville would greatly benefit from a connected network of bike lanes and bike parking areas, to improve access for cyclists to the station and throughout the downtown. The study recommends a total of 1.75 miles of new bike or shared use lanes on segments of Duffy Avenue, Heitz Place, Nelson Avenue and Newbridge Road.

Duffy Avenue And Newbridge Road

This major intersection sits one block south of the main LIRR Station entrance, so it serves a high volume of commuters in vehicles as well as on foot, in addition to several bus lines and a high volume of through traffic. The recommended strategy is to use excess space to tighten up moving lanes and create dedicated space for cyclists. These measures will create a traffic calming effect as well.

Duffy Avenue Mid-Block Crossing

The recommended solution to the existing crossing condition is to create a new signalized or controlled intersection on Duffy Avenue, at the exit of the Town of Oyster Bay parking garage. Adding a signal and crosswalks would provide a safe crossing for the hundreds of commuters that cross here to use the walkway to the station.

John Street Improvements

This short block of John Street anchored by two high-volume intersections would benefit from a reconstruction to simplify the parking movements and provide longer left turn lanes on the inner approaches. Where feasible, additional measures to shorten pedestrian crossing distances would make this intersection less of a barrier for pedestrians.

Train Station Circulation And Pedestrian Safety Improvements

The recommendations for this area respond to the commuter circulation needs present at the station. Private drop-off, pedestrian waiting areas, limited lanes surrounding the train station and enlarged pedestrian queue spaces will not only be beneficial to future developments, they are critical to the current functioning of this area.

Barclay Triangle And Kennedy Park Expansion

This recommendation calls for the removal of one of the southbound lanes on Jerusalem Avenue. Removing that lane optimizes the alignment from Broadway onto Jerusalem and calms traffic as it enters Jerusalem Avenue. Volumes on Jerusalem Avenue were low enough to operate with one lane without causing delays and the narrowed roadway will result in additional park space while slowing southbound traffic on Jerusalem Avenue.

“Underline” Connection Under The LIRR Overpass

The strategy behind the “Underline” recommendation is to create a well-lit, covered, linear passageway with safer street crossings. With minor expansion in some areas, the linear connection already exists between Broadway and Newbridge Road. Additional elements such as distinctive lighting and context-sensitive pedestrian crossings would tie the linear spaces together and create a striking distinction from the surrounding area.

Next Steps

In the weeks and months ahead, the department will be coordinating with each responsible jurisdiction on potential federal and state grant funding opportunities and respective roles in implementing the recommendations. Recommendations were designed so that each could be completed separately as funding becomes available.

During the project’s next phases—design and engineering, followed by construction—the conceptual recommendations in this report will be studied further and additional public input will be solicited before moving forward with implementation. Long Island Builders Institute CEO Mitchell Pally is a solid supporter who acknowledges how crucial these plans are for the Hicksville’s future development.

“The movement of development on Long Island to now include pedestrian friendly mixed-use development in our downtown areas is one of the most important initiatives taking place in our community,” Pally said. “We strongly support these new initiatives on the part of Nassau County and the town of Oyster Bay to reduce our need for our automobiles and we look forward to redeveloping new properties all across Nassau County to implement these new transportation findings.”

Visit www.downtownhicksvilleny.com to view the results of the Downtown Hicksville Complete Streets Project.