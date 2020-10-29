Hicksville Parents Asked for Student Re-Commitment

Parents of ALL K-12 students in Hicksville Public Schools are being asked to complete a Parent Re-Commitment Form for their child(ren)’s educational plan to take effect as close to the beginning of the second quarter, Nov. 16, as possible. Even if a parent is not changing their child(ren)’s current educational plan, they are being asked to complete the form.

Parents should complete one form per child. The Parent Re-Commitment Form can be found on www.hicksvillepublicschools.org in English and in Spanish. The link will be live at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

For parents needing assistance completing the form, the Parent Center will be open on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The deadline for submission of the form is midnight on Friday, Nov. 6.

If more parents choose to send their child(ren) into school for in-person (Grades K-5) or hybrid (Grades 6-12) instruction, parents should understand that more students may need to be transported on the buses. Students will be seated two-to-a-seat, if necessary, with the center seat left empty. Windows and roof hatches will remain open at the top, weather permitting. Masks must be worn at all times. Students may bring hand sanitizers to school on the bus.

The school district greatly appreciates the resiliency and patience of parents, staff and students as we work together to provide the highest level of education and safety possible during the pandemic.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District