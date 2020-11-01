Hicksville Library Hosts Local Author Collection

The Hicksville Public Library has introduced a new Local Author Collection. This new collection features fiction and non-fiction materials for adults, teens and children by Hicksville-area authors. Support local writers by browsing this exciting new collection and check out a book today.



The library will be hosting a virtual local author panel on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. Several local authors will be highlighted in a panel discussion and speak about their books and their writing process. There will be time allotted for questions from the audience. Visit the library’s website at www.hicksvillelibrary.org and go to the calendar of events to register for this event. If you are an author from Hicksville and want your published work to be considered for this collection, email ddelouise@hicksvillelibrary.org for more information.