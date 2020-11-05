Museum in Farmingdale Set To Host Veteran’s Event

Program features precision flyovers by vintage military aircraft

The American Airpower Museum—Long Island’s only flying military aviation museum—will host a special Veterans Day program honoring Long Island veterans, on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The American Airpower Museum (AAM) is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the men and women who have worn the uniform of our armed forces. Veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq will be on hand.

This year’s program will commemorate the service performed by each honoree.

“WWII veterans set high standards and passed the torch to later generations of soldiers, who met the challenge by continuing to defend America and her allies around the world to this day,” AAM President Jeff Clyman said in a statement.

Among the honorees are eight World War II veterans from Long Island’s greatest generation—Frank Agoglia, Deer Park; Ed Dionian, Farmingdale; Robert Edelson, Massapequa; Albert Gallo, Garden City South; Dr. Richard Heinl, Syosset; Bud Rosch, Bethpage; Armand Tarantelli, Hicksville; Carl Tringali, Brooklyn.

Additional honorees are Long Island veterans who were active in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Whether they served in the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Merchant Marines or Coast Guard, all veterans played an equal role in our victory in World War II and the Cold War,” Clyman explained. “Long Island’s defense industry produced thousands of aircraft for America’s ‘Arsenal of Democracy.’ Our veterans—aware of the risks— flew them into harm’s way in America’s battles against fascism during World War II and in Cold War conflicts against communist tyranny.”

The public is invited to come out on Nov. 7 to attend AAM’s Ceremony of Honors. Afterwards, watch in awe as aircraft from AAM’s fleet of meticulously maintained vintage warbirds depart from the museum’s ramp. They take to the skies to perform precision flybys over Republic Airport, creating super camera-ready opportunities for military aviation enthusiasts.

Admission for adults is $13, seniors and veterans $10 and children $8. No tickets or pre-registration is necessary. Due to the need for social distancing, admission will be limited to a first-come, first-serve basis. A maximum attendance of 150 people will be allowed on the outdoor ramp area. Visitors will be required to wear face masks and have temperatures digitally taken at the entrance. Bring your own lunch, hang out and enjoy the AAM experience. (Afternoon flight demonstrations may be canceled due to inclement weather.)

Anyone unable to attend on Nov. 7 can help AAM offset major financial losses incurred during the COVID-19 shutdown. Visit www.americanairpowermuseum.com/donate/ to donate using AAM’s secure Paypal link. Call AAM Executive Vice President Jacky Clyman at 917-690-1965 or email jacky@cockpitusa.com for more information on corporate donations. The event will be held at the museum, which is located at Republic Airport, Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway in Farmingdale.

—Submitted by The American Airpower Museum (AAM)