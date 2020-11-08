Hicksville Firefighters Honored

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined his colleagues on the town board to recognize and honor Captain Chris Moskos and Lieutenant Andrew Niemczyk of the Hicksville Fire Department for their heroic and exemplary actions when responding to a working house fire, which ultimately saved the life of a 90-year-old woman.

On the morning of Monday, Sept. 28, members of the Hicksville Fire Department responded to a working house fire on Sutherland Road at 5:30 a.m. with reports of a victim being trapped inside. In the process of searching the house, the two first responders found a 90-year-old woman lying on the floor unconscious and collectively carried the unconscious victim outside to safety. They ultimately transported her to the hospital via ambulance. Those on hand noted that the victim was removed just in the nick of time.

Saladino and members of the town board commended Moskos and Niemczyk on their amazing heroic, and lifesaving actions, which undoubtedly resulted in the saving of the victim’s life.

Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay