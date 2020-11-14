Hicksville Business Honored

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined local officials and civic leaders in welcoming Homewatch CareGivers of Nassau County to their new office space in downtown Hicksville. A licensed caregiving service agency, Homewatch CareGivers employs home health aides and nurses to care for the sick and elderly while at home.



Reena Sharma, president of this woman and minority-owned business, invested in these new offices in Hicksville knowing that revitalization of the downtown area is underway thanks to a joint initiative by the Town of Oyster Bay and State of New York. Saladino presented a citation and welcomed Homewatch CareGivers of Nassau County and wished them many years of success.

Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay