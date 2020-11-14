Hicksville Business Honored

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined local officials and civic leaders in welcoming Homewatch CareGivers of Nassau County to their new office space in downtown Hicksville. A licensed caregiving service agency, Homewatch CareGivers employs home health aides and nurses to care for the sick and elderly while at home.

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino (second from left) welcoming Homewatch CareGivers of Nassau County President Reena Sharma to Hicksville
Reena Sharma, president of this woman and minority-owned business, invested in these new offices in Hicksville knowing that revitalization of the downtown area is underway thanks to a joint initiative by the Town of Oyster Bay and State of New York. Saladino presented a citation and welcomed Homewatch CareGivers of Nassau County and wished them many years of success.

