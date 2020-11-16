Oyster Bay Launches New Passport Service

Oyster Bay Town Clerk Richard LaMarca reminds residents looking to obtain or renew their passports that his office is a designated Passport Acceptance Facility.

“Residents can stop in and apply for their United States Passports during regular business hours at both town clerk offices,” LaMarca said. “We offer the convenience of helping you prepare your application, and also have photo services available right in the office.

LaMarca stated that the requirements for applying for a passport include:

One 2×2 color photograph with a clear view of the applicant’s face against a plain white or light colored background. The clerk’s office provides passport photos for a fee of $10 at Town Hall North. Photo services are not available at Town Hall South.

You will need:

• Proof of U.S. citizenship: Previously issued undamaged U.S. passport, certified birth certificate, consular report of birth abroad or certification of birth, naturalization certificate, or certificate of citizenship.

• Proof of identity: naturalization certificate, valid driver’s license (cannot have been issued or renewed in the last six months), current government ID (city, state or federal), current military ID (military and dependents)

LaMarca has offices located at 54 Audrey Ave. in Oyster Bay and 977 Hicksville Rd. in Massapequa. Passport appointments are available Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with evening hours available on select Tuesdays at each location.

Call the office of Oyster Bay Town Clerk Richard LaMarca at 516-624-6343 or email townclerk@oysterbay-ny.gov to make an appointment or inquire about additional information. Visit www.travel.state.gov for more information on passport requirements and processing times.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay