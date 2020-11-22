Old Country Road School Students Participate In Virtual Voting

By
Hicksville News Staff
-
0
12

Students at Old Country Road Elementary School in Hicksville are learning about the voting process surrounding Election Day.

Old Country Road Elementary School students exercise their virtual right to vote.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville Public School District)


Kindergarten remote students in Mrs. Baker’s class and third grade virtual learners in Mrs. Ryan’s class did an activity with ENL teacher Tina Villalobos to learn about the importance of voting.

On SeeSaw, an online learning platform, students were able to vote for their favorite color, shape, snack, and sport. The classes then tallied up each category to see what choice won.

 

Photo courtesy of Hicksville School District

