Hicksville High School Musicians Earn Top State Honors

Several Hicksville High School students received awards for participating in the New York State Field Band Conference Individual and Ensemble Competition. Congratulations to Samantha Mason, who placed fourth in the Individual Advanced Flute Performances, and to Nisarg Shah, who placed fourth in the Individual Advanced Saxophone Performances.

Hicksville color guard students designed their own performance, which won them first place in the Advanced Visual Ensemble category. Congratulations to Alejandro Gonzalez, Kevin Sandoval, Sarah Chavez, Arianna Nelson, Nicole Rubio, Calypso Henriques, Cassidy Flanagan and Alexa Gomez. To participate in the competition, students were required to submit video recordings of themselves performing to the New York State Field Band Conference.

The New York State Field Band Conference also featured a Virtual Ensemble, which was a collaboration of students from more than 40 schools in the state, including Hicksville students Samantha Mason and Brandon Baade.

To participate in the competition, students were required to submit video recordings of themselves performing to the New York State Field Band Conference. Awards were then announced during a virtual ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 1.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District