Arson In Hicksville

Arson Bomb Squad detectives report the details of an arson that occurred on Sept. 27, at 4:30 a.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, Eighth Precinct officers responded to a call for a fire alarm located at 350 South Broadway. Upon arrival officers observed an active fire in the building and the Hicksville Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire. No occupants were inside the building at the time of the fire. The Arson Bomb Squad, Crime Scene Unit and the fire marshal responded to the scene and after a thorough police investigation it was determined that an unknown subject had intentionally started the fire. The subject is described as a white male, heavyset, wearing dark shorts, green hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers. The subject had thrown a rock through a window, causing it to break, and then threw an incendiary device into the building, causing the fire.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding this incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department