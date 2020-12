Hicksville High School has announced the top 10 academic students for the Class of 2021. The top 10 is determined by the highest student GPAs going into senior year.

Congratulations to the following individuals who have excelled throughout their time in the Hicksville School District:

1. Navpreet Singh

2. Cailin Hoang

3. Felicite Tien

4. Arena Rahman

5. Jesse Natarajan

6. Serena Lam

7. Benjamin Choi

8. Ariya Bakhteri

9. Anaya Ger

10. Tanzia Hassan

Submitted by the Hicksville School District