Hicksville Garden Civic Community Gives Back To Local Families

The holiday season is a time to support families in the community who are less fortunate.



With help from Lee Avenue School, the Hicksville Gardens Civic Association (HGCA) was able to provide a Thanksgiving dinner and much more to three families. A generous gift card was presented to each family to help them fill their pantries and table with food for the holiday season.

The mission of the HGCA aims to improve the quality of life for the Hicksville community by encouraging community awareness, participation and civic pride.

Submitted by the Hicksville Gardens Civic Association