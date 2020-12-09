Splashes of Hope (SOH), a nonprofit public charity that is dedicated to transforming environments of hospitals and healthcare centers with custom designed hand-painted murals, has a motto: “From Clinical to Colorful.” This family-run organization, which has been painting murals with the help of volunteers since 1996, has designed artwork to comfort patients during treatment, healing and recovery by providing a soothing and uplifting visual focus.

SOH has created thousands of murals for millions of viewers throughout the United States as well as internationally with the assistance of local artists and those who wish to help. Headquartered in Huntington, they also have chapters in Florida and Boston.

Hicksville artist Kirk Larsen has been working with SOH on and off for more than 20 years. In 2015, he painted murals at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead. The event, which was coordinated with a youth initiative, provided youth offenders with the ability to assist Larsen with a “Splashes” mural to assist them in rehabilitation and prevention of recurring crimes. MSNBC filmed Larsen at the facility in a segment for their TV program, Lock Up.

“When I first learned of ‘Splashes of Hope’ years ago, their mission was in line with how I felt about what I could create,” Larsen explained. “They create artwork, like murals and ceiling tiles in hospitals and healthcare environments that are normally rather drab. Patients and their families in these settings need to be there. In the beginning, before I got involved, I used to visit the hospitals at Christmastime to cheer others up. I would make balloon animals and pantomime for the children on the units.”

“An artist friend of mine got me involved with Splashes of Hope,” he added. “Knowing that I could contribute art and uplift others where they really needed it made me feel like I was doing something to contribute to the Greater Good. It’s about helping others, not helping myself.” And so, 20 years ago, Kirk Larsen became a volunteer for the family-run organization. Those who volunteer for the nonprofit are referred to as “Splashers.”

Splashes of Hope was founded in 1996 by Heather Buggee in reaction to her own experiences in typical dreary medical settings. She discussed with a friend, who was undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s Disease, how to improve a hospital’s appearance. Their ideas culminated into what is now Splashes of Hope. Daughter Sarah began a chapter of SOH in California. Five years later, she returned to New York and became the organization’s executive director. Sarah’s father, Jimmy Knapp, is ambassador for the organization and is often seen driving the Splashes of Hope van. Currently, the nonprofit has “splashed down” throughout the country and internationally, as far away as the Ukraine.

SOH’s present projects for which Kirk Larsen volunteered include their “Winter Wonderland” series, which can be found on the windows of Maspeth Federal Savings Bank locations in the area. He also assisted in the creation of a 4’ x 8’ winter-themed mural at the VA Hospital in Northport.

“When COVID hit, SOH had to change their operations,” Larsen said. “In the past, artists came to Coindre Hall to paint together. A message went out from SOH for artists to ‘work at home.’ Between making masks and painting murals, I was one of many who worked from their home to help Splashes of Hope to carry out their mission.” Splashers do not sign their work, for it is an amalgamation of talents that culminates in something lovely.

Many hands make light work, as Larsen can attest. “It may be a drop in the bucket, but when that bucket is empty, every drop counts. I was doing my part from the heart.”

Currently, Splashes of Hope is working on a fundraiser for their upcoming project, which will include murals on several walls at the Northport VA Inpatient Psychiatric Unit. They are currently raising funds for the group of splashers who will volunteer their services to change the facility from “clinical” to “colorful.”

Visit www.splashesofhope.org if you are interested in seeing the work that SOH has done or if you would like to volunteer or donate. Their labor of love has helped to make the world a more vibrant place.

Patty Servidio is an Anton Media Group columnist.