Surge Of Testing, Cases

The feared and expected coronavirus pandemic second wave is upon us. By some counts, national daily deaths attributed to COVID-19 are approaching 3,000, topping the 2,752 deaths recorded on April 15, the peak of the first wave.

On Dec. 2, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the next few months of the pandemic will be among “the most difficult in the public health history of this nation.”

National positive cases and hospitalizations are also at a record high, as is testing.

On Sept. 14, at Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus pandemic press conference, he noted the statewide infection rate had been below 1.0 percent for 38 straight days and there had been only one COVID-19 death in the state.

On Dec. 2, per the governor, the positivity rate had risen to 4.84 percent and the death tally was 61. On Sept. 13, Nassau County had 52 new cases. On Dec. 2, that number had spiked to 756.

Testing 101

The coronavirus disease has been named COVID-19 while the virus was tabbed “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2” or SARS-CoV-2. According to the CDC, molecular PCR tests detect the virus’ genetic material. It can take 1 to 3 days to get results from this test, and it’s considered the most accurate. The rapid, or antigen, tests “detect specific proteins on the surface of the virus,” per the CDC. “Molecular and antigen tests can detect if you have an active coronavirus infection. If you test positive on either type of test, you should follow the CDC’s guidelines to protect yourself and others.”

The rapid test is prone to more false positives and negatives, according to experts.

The SARS-CoV-2 antibody test requires a prescription. A positive test indicates that the patient has had COVID-19. The CDC warns that it may take up to three weeks for the antibodies to develop after the onset of the disease. A false positive might be caused by “coronaviruses other than SARS-CoV-2, such as those that cause the common cold,” the CDC webpage observed. “Having antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 may provide protection from getting infected with the virus again. But even if it does, we do not know how much protection the antibodies may provide or how long this protection may last. Confirmed and suspected cases of reinfection have been reported, but remain rare.”

Another promising development is an individual saliva swab diagnostic test for COVID-19 recently approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). It was announced earlier this fall by Governor Cuomo and developed by SUNY Upstate Medical University and Quadrant Biosciences. As of now it’s had limited use and only SUNY Upstate Medical Center’s laboratory is processing results. It is expected to come into wider use as more labs gear up for it.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, it’s been clear that testing is one of the most critical tools we have to slow the spread.

The more you test, the more accurate a picture of the state’s cases you have,” Cuomo said at the announcement.

Testing reveals infected individuals, who can then isolate to prevent the spread of the virus. It also identifies many who are asymptomatic and are unwittingly infecting others. Widespread testing also critical for economic activity to safely resume.

Where To Go

Nassau County has partnered with two hospital systems to offer drive-through rapid testing.

The Northwell Health facility will be at 600 Community Dr. in Manhasset. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required at 1-833-4CARENY (1-833-422-7369). The test is free and is limited to Nassau County residents.

The county and the Town of Hempstead have joined with Mount Sinai South Nassau to begin offering free rapid testing at a drive-through testing site located at the hospital’s Washington Avenue entrance in Oceanside. For times and to make an appointment for a test, call 516-390-2888.

Many urgent care facilities and even pharmacies are now offering tests. Visit www.coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find a test site.