Hicksville Students Make Mark In Art Guild Competition

Five students from Hicksville High School have been selected for the 2020 Nassau County High School Student Juried Exhibit and Competition hosted by The Art Guild.



Congratulations to Stephanie Lopez, Isabella Weber, Kelly Ryan, Cailin Hoang and Aleena Abraham. Students submitted original artwork from the past two years to The Art Guild to be considered for the competition and exhibition.

This year, 65 Nassau County high school students were chosen.

The online reception and awards ceremony took place on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Students who come in first, second or third received a cash prize.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District