Hicksville Students Make Mark In Art Guild Competition

By
Hicksville News Staff
-
0
2

Five students from Hicksville High School have been selected for the 2020 Nassau County High School Student Juried Exhibit and Competition hosted by The Art Guild.

Stephanie Lopez’s “Bubble”
(Picture courtesy of the Hicksville School District)
Kelly Ryan’s “Koi”(Picture courtesy of the Hicksville School District)


Congratulations to Stephanie Lopez, Isabella Weber, Kelly Ryan, Cailin Hoang and Aleena Abraham. Students submitted original artwork from the past two years to The Art Guild to be considered for the competition and exhibition.

Cailin Hoang’s “Peace of Mind”
(Picture courtesy of the Hicksville School District)
Alena Abraham’s “Luminance”
(Picture courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

This year, 65 Nassau County high school students were chosen.

Isabella Weber’s “Rooster”
(Picture courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

The online reception and awards ceremony took place on Sunday, Nov. 1.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kelly Ryan’s “Carmine”
(Picture courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Students who come in first, second or third received a cash prize.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District

