Hicksville Holiday Tree Lighting

Once again, the Hicksville-Jericho Rotary Club along with its community partners, made sure that the spirit of the season arrived at Kennedy Park. Unable to hold its full Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony due to the pandemic, the club continued its tradition of getting local organizations, community groups and elected officials to decorate the smaller trees along the path leading to the gazebo and train.

With the help of the Hicksville Fire Department, the large tree was decorated, wooden soldiers took their posts standing guard as Santa arrives in Hicksville.

The first lighting of the tree took place on Saturday, Dec. 5 and will continue nightly through the new year. Present at the first lightening were County Legislators Rose Walker and Laura Schaefer, Rotary President Donna Rivera Downey, Rotary Event Chair Dr. James Bentson, William Schuckmann, Ex Fire Chief, Hicksville Water District Commissioner and Rotarian, Fire Commissioner Thomas Ofenlock, Hicksville Fire Department 1st Assistant Chief Chris Moskos and Hicksville VFW Post 3211 Community Representative Lee Keller.

Submitted by the Hicksville-Jericho Rotary Club