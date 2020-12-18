Lee Avenue School Toy Drive

The holiday season is a time to support the families in our community who are less fortunate. The Hicksville Gardens Civic Association (HGCA) reached out to Lee Avenue School and adopted nine families for the holidays.



This was made possible by the efforts of the Community Service Committee, chaired by Christina Mirro. By the generous donations of the HGCA members and the Simonello Family, we were able to bring holiday cheer to fourteen children. These donations were delivered to Lee Avenue Elementary School to bring a happy holiday season to the families.

The mission of the HGCA aims to improve the quality of life for the Hicksville community by encouraging community awareness, participation, and civic pride.

-Submitted by the Hicksville Gardens Civic Association