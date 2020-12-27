Holiday Toys For Children In Need

Hundreds of children on Long Island and throughout the region, many of them facing medical crises, had their holiday season brightened this year thanks to the Unity Holiday All Stars toy drive, which collected more than 650 toys on Sunday, Dec. 6.

With COVID-19 restricting crowds and gatherings, this year’s collection was a “drive-by” drop-off, with local volunteers collecting toys in a contactless pick-up from donors’ cars. Donating families received to-go arts and crafts sets as a thank-you.

The toys were distributed to children in need through myFace, which supports children with craniofacial conditions; the NYU Oral Health Center for People with Disabilities; University Hospital in Brooklyn; and to Mepham High School in Bellmore; Bay Shore High School; and the Longwood School District in Suffolk County.

The toy drive was sponsored by Zara Realty, which owns high-quality housing in Hempstead and other Nassau County locations; Foot Locker; Patel Brothers; Steve Madden; Holichic; Dissdash; Needtech; Chandra Law Offices; Hidden Smiles; Lotus Management; the Kappoor Agency; Nassau Buyers; Seni Popat Law and PDM Dental.

