Students in Hicksville Public Schools celebrated Kindness Day by recently wearing blue and participating in classroom- and building-level activities over an entire week.

Fifth grade students at Lee Avenue in Gayle Pinsky and Laryn Baroni’s class proudly held the kindness cards they created.
Sponsored by the Hicksville PTA, all in-school elementary students received a “Hicksville Students Choose Kindness” bracelet, while each elementary school handled the delivery of bracelets to remote students differently. Kindness activities for both in-school and remote students included a wide range of writing and art projects. Many thanks to the PTA and all the staff members for encouraging kindness in Hicksville schools.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District

