Students in Hicksville Public Schools celebrated Kindness Day by recently wearing blue and participating in classroom- and building-level activities over an entire week.



Sponsored by the Hicksville PTA, all in-school elementary students received a “Hicksville Students Choose Kindness” bracelet, while each elementary school handled the delivery of bracelets to remote students differently. Kindness activities for both in-school and remote students included a wide range of writing and art projects. Many thanks to the PTA and all the staff members for encouraging kindness in Hicksville schools.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District