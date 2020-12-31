Students at Lee Avenue Elementary School in Hicksville are displaying acts of kindness with the help of some elves this holiday season. All grade levels took part in the Acts of Kindness Elf Contest. Students chose an elf to color and decorate, while writing an act of kindness on the front.

A winner was chosen at each grade level for their design and message. The winning elves will be displayed on the school’s “Giving Tree” located in the main lobby. Winners also chose a stuffed animal from the tree to take home.

Congratulations to the following students:

Kindergarten- Sophia Gallo

1 st grade- Mark Ridgwell

grade- 2 nd grade- Gurleen Toor

grade- 3 rd grade- Gabriella Fortini

grade- 4 th grade- Ethan Kim

grade- 5th grade- Angelia Fortini

The Acts of Kindness Elf contest is part of the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program, a school-wide initiative to reduce bullying and make schools a more positive place to learn and develop.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District