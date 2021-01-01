Hicksville Students Participate In Hour Of Code

By
Hicksville News Staff
-
0
40
East Street School’s fourth and fifth graders participated in the Hour of Code during Computer Science Education Week earlier last month.
(Photo courtesy of Hicksville School District)

Students in the Hicksville School District are learning how to code in the classroom. As part of Computer Science Education Week, which runs from Dec. 7-13, some students at the district’s elementary schools, including East Street and Dutch Lane, took part in the Hour of Code.

The Hour of Code is a global movement that’s meant to be used as a basic introduction to computer science. It teaches students that computer science is fun, creative and easily accessible to all ages. The Hour of Code website features a number of engaging coding activities for students.

Students in Mrs. Pope’s third grade class at Dutch Lane School earned certificates following the Hour of Code for their computer science skills.
(Photo courtesy of Hicksville School District)

At East Street, all students in kindergarten through fifth grade took part and at Dutch Lane, third through fifth graders participated.

 

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply