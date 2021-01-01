Hicksville Students Participate In Hour Of Code

Students in the Hicksville School District are learning how to code in the classroom. As part of Computer Science Education Week, which runs from Dec. 7-13, some students at the district’s elementary schools, including East Street and Dutch Lane, took part in the Hour of Code.

The Hour of Code is a global movement that’s meant to be used as a basic introduction to computer science. It teaches students that computer science is fun, creative and easily accessible to all ages. The Hour of Code website features a number of engaging coding activities for students.

At East Street, all students in kindergarten through fifth grade took part and at Dutch Lane, third through fifth graders participated.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District