Hicksville Resident Recognized For Volunteerism

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently presented a citation to Mahesh Khadka of Hicksville for his active volunteerism.



During this COVID-19 pandemic, Khadka coordinated a blood drive on behalf of the New York chapter of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA). He also raised charitable funds and donated protective gowns, masks, sanitizer, over-the-counter medications and groceries to impacted families throughout Long Island. Khadka has distributed similar goods to more than 550 families made available through social service organizations. The Town of Oyster Bay is proud to recognize his volunteerism and acts of kindness.

-Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay