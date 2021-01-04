VFW Names Winners In 2020 Voice Of Democracy Essay Contest

Hicksville High School students participated in the Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Competition sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Each year, students write an essay focused on an annual theme. This year’s theme was “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

Veterans from the William M. Gouse Jr. VFW Post 3211 in Hicksville read the student essays and selected the student winners. Congratulations to freshmen, Patrick LaBarca who was selected as the first-place winner at Hicksville High School. His audio essay will be submitted to the regional competition which includes all Nassau County School Districts. Congratulations to freshmen Faiqa Ali, who was selected as the second-place winner and Melanie Unger who was the third-place winner.

Congratulations to their social studies teachers: Lauren Cardello, Dr. Andrea Maxeiner, Dr. Stephanie Piscitelli and Heather Stavrinadis. In the spring 2021, William M. Gouse Jr. VFW Post 3211 will recognize these students’ accomplishments. The first-place winner usually reads their essay aloud to the gathered veterans and local politicians and community members. This spring, the event maybe virtual.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District