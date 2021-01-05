Long Island Police Appreciation Run Hosts Honored

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined his colleagues in local government, Nassau County Legislators Laura Schaefer and Rose Marie Walker, to recognize David Lerner Associates and the Greater Long Island Running Club for finding a creative way to continue to host their Long Island Police Appreciation Run, given the current public health crisis.



This year’s run was hosted entirely virtually and helped raise funds for some amazing causes, including the Police Crisis Fund, which was established to aid law enforcement officers and their families in times of personal financial emergency, and the Nassau Police Running Club Scholarship Program. Saladino commended David Lerner Associates President and CEO Martin Walcoe and his associates for finding an innovative way to still hold this beloved annual run, and raise awareness for some amazing causes.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay