County Executive Visits New Super Pantry In Bethpage

During a recent visit to the newest facility in Bethpage, Paule T. Pachter, CEO of Long Island Cares, Inc., and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran discussed the 58 percent increase in hunger on Long Island as a result of COVID-19 and the evolving role of food banks in the pandemic and economic recovery efforts.

On Oct. 5, Long Island Cares opened and established a visionary new idea in response to the pandemic. An all-new client choice super pantry, modeled after an ordinary supermarket.

This new and first of its kind storefront super pantry allows the public to pick the foods they choose in a safe and user-friendly environment. Clients who visit have access to pet, personal, household and nutritious nonperishable and frozen food items.

The pantry is open to the public to utilize once per month and is located at 386 N. Wantagh Ave., Bethpage.

