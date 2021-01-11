Nonagenarian Purple Heart Recipient Honored

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently honored Hicksville resident Ed Born on the occasion of his 95th birthday.



Born is a Purple Heart Recipient and a longtime Hicksville resident who served in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946. Born and his wife Nancy have been married for 73 years and have been living in their home since getting married in 1947. After serving in the Army, Born also worked for Grumman for over 20 years. Saladino commended Born for a life well lived and proclaimed “Ed Born Day” in the Town of Oyster Bay.

-Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay