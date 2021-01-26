VFW Names Voice Of Democracy Essay Contest Winners

Hicksville Middle School students recently participated in Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The Patriot’s Pen program is designed to foster patriotism by allowing students the opportunity to express their opinions on democracy based on an annual theme.



Hicksville Middle School students wrote essays on the theme, “What is Patriotism to Me?” Veterans from the William M. Grouse VFW Post 3211 in Hicksville read the student essays and selected the student winners. Congratulations to Najwa Sahar in grade 7, who was selected as the first place winner. The second place winner was Lina Rguigue in grade 8 and the third place winner was Talib Shah in grade 7. Congratulations to their social studies teachers Joseph Hartig and Kevin Boyle for encouraging their students to participate and excel.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District