Procrastinator Problems

Throughout our lives, we are bombarded with messages to “do things.” Maybe the “thing” was a woodworking kit picked up at a local garage sale or a knitted scarf that was only half completed and now sits discarded in a basket of unused yarn. A cluttered room in need of cleaning, a mound of old receipts in need of shredding or a closet in need of reorganizing can all present monumental tasks for procrastinators. Instead of getting anything done, the task is tossed on the back burner “until the next snowstorm” or until the procrastinator has “enough time” to get the job done.

I am a procrastinator. I also suffer from attention deficit disorder, so it is entirely possible that I could have at least 10 projects open at once. My desk, which has hills of paper stacked “neatly” atop it, has been given the once-over at least 10 times in the past month, yet for all the cleaning, it never looks like it has been cleared off.

On the edge of my dresser lies a crocheted project that I began in November 2019. Way back when my daughter was still in Hicksville High School, she asked whether I would be able to crochet a cardigan for her. I purchased enough yarn to make three sweaters, but I never tackled the project. In 2019, I began the task of crocheting her a beautiful sweater from a new skein of textured yarn.

Because it has been a challenge to use, it has taken me until this moment in time to create the back and sides of the sweater. Last week, I began to work on the sleeves. I felt that familiar pang in the center of my chest and wished I could snap my fingers and have a completed project before me.

Last year when Hubby retired, we launched a bunch of “great ideas” about how to pare down our belongings. With our daughter out of the home, it would be easier to lighten our load while making room to breathe. I am certain that I am not alone when I say that over the years, our little Hicksville home became overly cluttered with old school projects, clothing no longer worn and Christmas decorations that have seen better days. Or, perhaps, my husband and I belong to the genus Packus Rattus.

For those who procrastinate about getting things done, know that you are not alone. Millions of Americans are challenged by clutter and/or unfinished projects. Laziness is not the cause of our procrastination. It is usually because we feel overwhelmed and stressed by the thought of undertaking a task. It may be time to figure out why we procrastinated about the job before us in the first place.

Once we figure out why we procrastinate, it might be time to take things in smaller bites. Perhaps there is a small utensil drawer that may need cleaning. The painting you picked up when your children were smaller might need one or two brush strokes to allow you to feel a small sense of accomplishment. Little victories here, folks. It is also important to realize that decisions must be made regarding the piles of mail on your kitchen counter. Piles only form because we have not made the decision at that moment to get rid of the mail immediately. They also form because we always think we will have time in the unforeseen “later” to read or get to it.

Another way to get things done and move forward is to think about how wonderful it would be to finish the project or declutter an area in your home. After considering the benefits, consider the risks of leaving the project undone or the rooms cluttered. Think about how freeing it would feel to walk into a room and find exactly what you need without a million things falling on your head. Consider that if you finish that scarf you have been knitting for five years, you may potentially have a beautiful handmade gift for the holidays.

After the project has been completed, be realistic with your time. If you really will not read a current magazine subscription, cancel it. If you cannot finish the project, do not start it in the first place.

Tonight, I plan to finish a sleeve for that sweater. The yarn is a pain, but it is a lovely piece of work in its incomplete state. Once the sweater is complete, I will gain a piece of my dresser that has not been seen in fourteen months. That alone is an impetus to get the job done.

Patty Servidio is an Anton Media Group columnist.