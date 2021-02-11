Sun And Shadows Science Experiment

Fifth graders at Dutch Lane Elementary School in Hicksville are bringing the classroom outside as part of a science experiment. During the space systems unit, teacher Stephanie Sullo engaged her students in a lesson that explored the length and positions of shadows, depending on the position of the sun in the sky.

Participants were able to collaborate and share data for this project while social distancing
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Students were given a cardboard circle, a piece of aluminum foil and strips of masking tape to build a structure. They used the structure to collect data about how different angles of sunlight create different shadows. The lesson gave students the opportunity to explore a new concept while discovering new information through experimentation.

Dutch Elementary School Students measuring shadows based on the sun’s position
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Sullo says the lesson had a multitude of benefits for students. They were able to collaborate with each other to share data, while staying socially distant. The partnership brought a social aspect to the lesson during a time when many students may feel distant. The lesson also brought the class outside, despite a cold January day, which lifted the students’ spirits during the pandemic.

 

Students using homemade structures to collect data about how different angles of sunlight create different shadows.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District

