Hicksville Students Collect For Book Fairies

Hicksville News Staff
19

For a number of years, the Hicksville High School National Honor Society has sponsored a book collection to support the organization, The Book Fairies.

Hicksville High School National Honor Society members collected and sorted through books to donate to The Book Fairies. The books will be distributed across Long Island.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

This year, the annual drive took place from Jan. 11-15. Students, staff and community members donated 84 boxes of reading materials for all ages.

The Book Fairies, based in Freeport, then distributes the books to schools, organizations and communities across Long Island who are in need of literature. The goal of the organization is to foster a love for literacy and academic success.

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District

