Hicksville Public Schools Launch Kindness Challenge

We all could really use an extra dose of kindness these days and Hicksville Public School students are embarking on a mission to deliver just that. Kindergarten through 12th grade students will be challenged to practice kindness at home, at school and in the community over a three-week period starting during their winter recess.

At the elementary level, the Kindness Challenge began the week of Feb. 15, as the district celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17, by practicing kindness at home during winter break. The challenge will continue for two more weeks, through March 5, during which time students will practice kindness in their schools and in the community.

Students will track their acts of kindness on a Kindness Challenge 15-square card. At the end of the Kindness Challenge, the completed cards can be used as an entry ticket to a culminating event, “Chalk the Walk with Kindness,” on Sunday, March 7 (weather date March 14) to be held at the Broadway Commons Mall. Each participating student and his/her family will be assigned a parking space on which to draw their design with the provided chalk. Completed kindness-focused chalk drawings will be judged by the mall Senior Marketing and Business Development director and her staff. Gift card prizes will be awarded in four age categories.

As part of the Kindness Challenge, students will be creating Thank You cards for police officers, firefighters and PSEG workers as part of showing kindness in the community. These community heroes will be invited on the day of the chalk drawing event to receive the cards the students create.

Secondary students at Hicksville Middle School and Hicksville High School are also invited to participate in the Kindness Challenge chalk drawing contest by donating personal care items to the Safe Center LI in Bethpage (www.tscli.org/) as their entry ticket.

The Hicksville Council of PTAs is excited to co-sponsor this community-affirming event with the Broadway Commons Mall. More information will be provided for students and parents by the building PTAs, the building principals and on social media. Be sure to watch for Kindness Challenge information and remember to practice kindness every day.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District