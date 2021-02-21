Residents Encouraged To Donate At March 15 Hicksville Blood Drive

Blood donations to help replenish supplies amid coronavirus public health crisis

To help hospitals meet the ongoing and pressing need for blood during the coronavirus pandemic, Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Michele Johnson and Councilman Tom Hand remind residents that a Blood Collection Drive will take place on Monday, March 15 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Hicksville Athletic Center, located at 167 S. Broadway in Hicksville. All donors will receive ‘Free Blizzards’ vouchers for Dairy Queen, which can be redeemed at their Massapequa, Levittown, Huntington or East Northport locations.

“You can save lives by donating blood this March at the Hicksville Athletic Center,” Johnson said. “Blood supplies have dwindled during this COVID-19 health pandemic and are critically needed for local hospitals to meet the demand and continue saving lives. Please consider participating in this blood drive on March 15.”

Appointments are preferred for the town’s blood drive. Social distancing and sanitary protocols will be in place to maintain the health and safety of all donors. To qualify as a blood donor, a person must between the ages of 17 and 75 years old (16 with parental permission and 76 or older with a doctor’s note), weigh at least 110 pounds and not have donated blood within the last 56 days. Anyone who received a tattoo within the past 12 months is ineligible to donate. It is recommended that volunteers eat well (low fat) and drink fluids in the days before the blood drive.

“It’s quick, easy, and safe to donate a single pint of blood which can save up to three lives,” Hand added. “If you have family members or friends willing to donate, please ask them to support our effort this year, as this initiative is more vital than ever to help make sure that our local hospitals can meet the excessive demand during the coronavirus pandemic and continue to save the lives of as many people as possible.”

For additional information regarding the town’s blood drive, contact the town board office at 516-624-6380. Sign up at http://bit.ly/2MXjabP to make an appointment to donate blood at this blood drive.

-Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay