New Youth Dek Hockey League For Spring 2021

The Town of Oyster Bay will launch a new Youth Dek Hockey League open to boys and girls aged 6 to 12, beginning on April 5. Dek hockey is a variation of traditional ice hockey, where the games are played sans skates on the ‘dek’ of an ice rink after the ice has melted away for the season. The season will feature 10 games, weekly practices, and an end-of-season playoff competition.

Final registration for youth dek hockey took place at Ellsworth W. Allen Park Community Room (45 Motor Ave., Farmingdale) on March 3. The program will cost $95 for residents, and $110 for non-residents. Each child will need to provide their own equipment, a list of which will be supplied upon registration. For more information, call 516-797-7945.

-Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay