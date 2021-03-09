Hicksville Middle School ‘Souper Bowl’

The Hicksville Middle School Student Council recently wrapped up its Souper Bowl fundraiser. Hicksville students, staff and families were asked to donate cans of soup and other nonperishable food items from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8. All of the goods collected were then given to Our Lady of Mercy in Hicksville.

Since the food drive took place just ahead of the Super Bowl, Student Council members also sold decorated paper footballs for one dollar each.

That money was added to a Student Council donation to Island Harvest, Long Island’s largest hunger relief organization. The decorated footballs are now on display on a mural outside of the Hicksville Middle School main office.

-Submitted by the Hicksville Public School District