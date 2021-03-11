Hicksville Woman Arrested For Levittown Grand Larceny

The Eighth Squad in conjunction with the District Attorney’s office report the arrest of a Hicksville woman on Feb. 15 at 2:40 p.m. in Levittown for grand larceny.

According to detectives, an employee working at Town & Country Chrysler Car Dealership located at 3156 Hempstead Tpke. in Levittown noticed a discrepancy in payroll and notified police. A thorough investigation was conducted and it was determined that an employee at the dealership, 24-year-old defendant Kristen Fault, was in possession of several forged checks that she had deposited into her own accounts between Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18, 2020 for a total of approximately $41,000. Fault was arrested while at her place of employment without incident.

Fault is charged with third-degree grand larceny and six charges of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

She was arraigned on Feb. 16 in Mineola.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department