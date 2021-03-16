Town Opens Walk-Up Window For Building Permit Applications

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Lou Imbroto announced that the Department of Planning and Development has opened a new walk-up window to its Town Hall South location to safely assist residents with building permit applications.



Residents can access the Town of Oyster Bay Department of Planning and Development’s new walk-up service in the front parking lot at Town Hall South, located at 977 Hicksville Rd. in Massapequa (at the front of the building, north side), from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as at Town Hall North, located in the parking lot between 54 and 74 Audrey Avenue (near the elevator shaft) in Oyster Bay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents can access and print building permit applications from the town’s website, www.oysterbaytown.com/building. For more information, residents can call 516-624-6200.

-Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay