Celebrating The 100th Day Of School In Hicksville

Students and staff in the Hicksville School District marked the 100th Day of School on March 1. During what has been an unprecedented year, reaching this milestone with school buildings open called for celebrations across the district’s elementary schools.

Lee Avenue students celebrated the 100th Day of School by creating projects and dressing up to the 100th Day theme.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

In honor of the day, students dressed up as 100-year-olds and also wore 100th Day of School shirts. Classrooms were even decorated with the number 100. Many students participated in counting activities and arts and crafts surrounding the day’s theme. While in-person learners took part in activities in the classroom, remote learners were still involved. Many dressed up from home and took part in virtual projects.

Students at Woodland dressed up as 100-year-olds and posed for this photo with the message, “We loved our first 100 days of school.” (Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District

