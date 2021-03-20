Hicksville Schools Celebrate Read Across America Day

Students and staff in the Hicksville School District celebrated Read Across America Day on March 2. Read Across America Day is a nationwide celebration to get both children and teens excited about reading.

Students at Dutch Lane created their own Cat in the Hat hats to wear on Read Across America Day.(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

The district’s elementary schools had the opportunity to listen to books being read virtually by guest speakers from the high school. Since Read Across America Day falls on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Hicksville students also read some of the author’s classic stories.

 

As part of spirit week, Lee Avenue students dressed up with mismatched clothes and shoes in honor of the Dr. Seuss book, Wacky Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Celebrations lasted throughout the week at Lee Avenue Elementary School. The school held its own Dr. Seuss spirit week, asking students to participate in dress-up days. Each day correlated with a specific Dr. Seuss book. For example, on March 2, in honor of The Cat in the Hat, students were asked to decorate a fun hat to wear.

This student from Fork Lane Elementary School dressed up as the Cat in the Hat on Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

They also celebrated a Mismatch Day in honor of the book, Wacky Wednesday and Crazy Hair Day to celebrate the story, Horton Hears a Who. To end the spirit week, Lee Avenue students wore shirts from places they have traveled to or would like to go to in recognition of the book, Oh the Places You’ll Go!

-Submitted by the Hicksville School District

 

 

 

 

Woodland Elementary students also created their own Cat in the Hat hats using red and white paper.(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

 

 

Lee Avenue remote learners also took part in the school’s spirit week. Fifth graders in Mrs. McAllister’s class participated in Crazy Hair Day on Wednesday, March 3.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

