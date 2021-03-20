Hicksville Schools Celebrate Read Across America Day

Students and staff in the Hicksville School District celebrated Read Across America Day on March 2. Read Across America Day is a nationwide celebration to get both children and teens excited about reading.

The district’s elementary schools had the opportunity to listen to books being read virtually by guest speakers from the high school. Since Read Across America Day falls on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Hicksville students also read some of the author’s classic stories.

Celebrations lasted throughout the week at Lee Avenue Elementary School. The school held its own Dr. Seuss spirit week, asking students to participate in dress-up days. Each day correlated with a specific Dr. Seuss book. For example, on March 2, in honor of The Cat in the Hat, students were asked to decorate a fun hat to wear.

They also celebrated a Mismatch Day in honor of the book, Wacky Wednesday and Crazy Hair Day to celebrate the story, Horton Hears a Who. To end the spirit week, Lee Avenue students wore shirts from places they have traveled to or would like to go to in recognition of the book, Oh the Places You’ll Go!

