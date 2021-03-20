Stabbing In Hicksville

The Eighth Squad reports the details of an assault that occurred on Feb. 27 at 10:45 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, a 35-year-old male while walking on Old Country Road was stabbed once in the back by an unknown subject. The victim ran to his residence where family notified police. The victim was transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment. He is currently in stable condition. Investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department