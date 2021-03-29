Man Arrested For Hicksville Robbery

Second Squad detectives report the arrest of a male for an incident that occurred on March 8 at 1:40 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, a male black subject entered Kay Jewelers, 600 Broadway Mall, withdrew a small bat and began smashing the glass display cases. After removing numerous pieces of jewelry and putting them into his backpack, he then fled the store. 911 was then called with a description of the subject.

Responding officers began a search and located the subject, 22-year-old John Hernandez, with an unknown address, in the rear of a Maple Place home and placed him into custody without further incident. The backpack, that contained more than $18,000 in store merchandise, was recovered.

Hernandez is charged with first and third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree grand larceny and false personation. He was arraigned in Mineola on March 9.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department